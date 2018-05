May 4 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Sondrio ScpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH WINDING DOWN BANK POPOLARE DI VICENZA TO BUY 100 PCT OF PRESTINUOVA

* ACQUISITION PRICE, AMOUNTING TO EUR 53.4 MLN, TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING, EXPECTED BY END OF Q3

* ESTIMATES THAT THE IMPACT ON CET1 RATIO FROM ACQUISITION WILL BE BELOW 18 BASIS POINTS

