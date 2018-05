May 4 (Reuters) - FG Budushchee (Future):

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY - FY 2017 ‍​PROFIT FROM PENSION ACTIVITY RUB 10.2 ‍​BILLION VS LOSS OF RUB 9.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET LOSS RUB 15.81 ‍​BILLION VS PROFIT RUB 6.32 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS RUB 44.23 ‍​BILLION VS RUB 33.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2Igv2SF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)