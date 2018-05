May 4 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT BOUGHT VIA UNIT INFOCERT MAJORITY STAKE IN CAMERFIRMA

* ACQUISITION OF 51 PCT OF CAMERFIRMA WAS MADE BY UNDERWRITING CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 3.1 MLN

* INFOCERT WILL FUND ACQUISITION BY UTILIZING INTERNAL RESOURCES

