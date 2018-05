BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Plans Capital Increase

May 4 (Reuters) - BIOMASS ENERGY PROJECT SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 30 ON SHARE CAPITAL BY NO LESS THAT 0.50 ZLOTY AND NO MORE THAN 8,437,500 ZLOTYS

* SHARE CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED UP TO 10,125,000 ZLOTYS BY ISSUANCE OF NO LESS THAN 5 AND NO MORE THAN 84,375,000 SERIES G SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO CURRENT SHARE HOLDERS WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS IN CLOSED SUBSCRIPTION

* SHAREHOLDERS HAVE A RIGHT TO BUY FIVE SERIES G SHARES FOR EVERY ONE PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHT THEY CURRENTLY OWN

