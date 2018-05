May 4 (Reuters) - POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (KNF):

* KNF REQUESTS SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF SHARES OF GRAVITON CAPITAL SA, INDYGOTECH MINERALS SA, LARK.PL SA AND URSUS SA AS OF MAY 4

* SUSPENSION REQUESTED AS COMPANIES DID NOT PUBLISH THEIR FY 2017 REPORTS OR THEIR FY 2017 REPORTS WERE NOT COMPLETE

Source text: bit.ly/2JRPDJV

