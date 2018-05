May 7 (Reuters) - Navigator Equity Solutions SE:

* SAID ON FRIDAY GROUP CLOSED FY 2017 WITH A NEGATIVE RESULT OF EUR 0.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT OF EUR 0.5 MILLION)

* FY SALES OF EUR 22.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 25.0 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A POSITIVE RESULT

