* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS 81 PCT CONTROLLED UNIT ITALTEL AND OPEN FIBER EXTENDED THEIR CONTRACTS RELATED TO DEVELOPMENT OF ULTRA-BROADBAND NETWORK IN WHITE AREAS OF ITALY

* THE OVERALL ECONOMIC VALUE IS WORTH ABOUT EUR 200 MILLION

