May 7 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* GETBACK SA WILL BE REPLACED IN THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE’S MWIG40 INDEX BY MABION SA AFTER THE SESSION ON MAY 8, WSE SAID IN A STATEMENT ON MAY 4

* MABION’S PLACE IN SWIG80 INDEX WILL BE TAKEN BY KRUSZWICA

* GETBACK APPLIED FOR ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AS PART OF ITS RESTRUCTURING ON MAY 2

Source text: bit.ly/2HX19Dg

