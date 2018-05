May 7 (Reuters) - Cerved Group CEO Nespolo Marco said in a conference call following Q1 results:

* AS SOON AS DEAL WITH QUAESTIO FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET CLOSES, IT WILL GET ANOTHER EUR 4 BLN OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO MANAGE FROM MPS

* AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL NON-PERFORMING LOANS FROM MPS IS HIGHER THAN THE EUR 3 BLN DISCLOSED IN THE PREVIOUS CONFERENCE CALL

