RPT-BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon's Q1 operating profit in line, sees good outlook ahead

(Repeats article to additional subscribers, no changes in text)

May 8 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon ASA:

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON Q1 OPERATIONAL EBIT NOK 193 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 195 MILLION)

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON Q1 HARVEST VOLUME OF 10,935 TONNES (REUTERS POLL 9,500 TONNES)

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON Q1 REVENUES NOK 1.4 BILLION (NOK REUTERS POLL 1.19 BILLION)

* SAYS EXPECTS 2018 HARVEST VOLUME 40,000 TONNES (REUTERS POLL 40,025) VS FEB GUIDANCE 42,500 TONNES

* SAYS FOR REMAINING QUARTERS OF 2018, 3 590 TONNES ARE HEDGED AT A NASDAQ EQUIVALENT PRICE OF AROUND NOK 58.50 PER KG

* SAYS WE EXPECT GLOBAL HARVEST VOLUMES TO DECREASE FROM THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 LEVEL COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD THE YEAR BEFORE.

* SAYS TOGETHER WITH GOOD DEMAND FOR SALMON, THIS PROVIDE THE BASIS FOR A CONTINUED POSITIVE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR THE INDUSTRY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)