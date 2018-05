May 8 (Reuters) - ESOTIQ & HENDERSON SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT RANVILLE INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. HAS ACQUIRED 9.58 PERCENT STAKE IN CO, PREVIOUSLY IT DID NOT OWN ANY OF CO SHARES

* EARLIER IN APRIL, CO INFORMED THAT EDICTA CAPITAL POLSKA SP. Z O.O. DIVESTED ITS 9.58 PERCENT STAKE IN CO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)