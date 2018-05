May 8 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT’S, NB TRICITY SP. Z O.O., OFFER FOR SETTING UP, MANAGING AND MAINTAINING METROPOLITAN BIKE RENTAL SYSTEM, IS THE MOST FAVOURABLE

* THE 6.5 YEAR-OFFER, WHICH INCLUDES THE DELIVERY OF 4,080 ELECTRIC BIKES, IS FOR 40.3 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

* THE TENDER IS RUN BY STOWARZYSZENIE OBSZAR METROPOLITALNY GDANSK-GDYNIA-SOPOT

