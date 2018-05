BRIEF-Nestmedic Adopts 2018-2023 Strategy

May 8 (Reuters) - NESTMEDIC SA:

* ADOPTS 2018-2023 STRATEGY

* AS PART OF THE NEW STRATEGY, THE GROUP PLANS GRADUALLY ENTER SOME FOREIGN MARKETS

* IT HAS IDENTIFIED AROUND 20 MARKETS WHERE IT PLANS TO DEVELOP RELATIONS AND COOPERATION WITH LOCAL PARTNERS OVER 2018-2023 TO START DISTRIBUTION AND SALES OF PREGNABIT

* ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE R&D ACTIVITY TO IMPLEMENT PREGNABIT 2.0 SYSTEM, WHICH IS PLANNED TO BE RELEASED IN 2020

* AS PART OF THE STRATEGY, THE MANAGEMENT AIMS TO REACH 2018-2023 AGGREGATED REVENUE BETWEEN 149-307 MILLION ZLOTYS

* EBITDA MARGIN AT 50-60 PERCENT AT THE END OF 2023

* SHARE OF EXPORT IN THE COMPANY’S REVENUE AT OVER 90 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)