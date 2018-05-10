FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 10, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ghana revises pricing for US dollar dual-tranche offering

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Ghana has revised pricing for a US dollar dual-tranche offering comprising amortising bonds with 10 and 30-year average lives, according to a lead.

The African sovereign has set guidance for the May 2029 bond at 7.75%-7.875%. The notes were first marketed in the low 8% area yield.

Ghana has revised pricing for the May 2049 tranche to 8.75%-8.875% from the initial low 9% area.

Total books have passed US$5.5bn, evenly split between the two tranches.

The 144A/Reg S deal is today’s business via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered.

Ghana is rated B3/B-/B.

The deal follows a tender offer for its 2022 and 2023 bonds. Ghana announced on Wednesday that it has received valid tenders of just over US$702m for its US$750m 9.25% 2022 notes.

Ghana, however, terminated the invitation to holders of its 2023s and will not accept for purchase any of the bonds. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.