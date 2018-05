May 9 (Reuters) - Novaturas AB:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT OF 0.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES OF 25.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 49% VERSUS YEAR AGO DUE TO HIGH DEMAND FOR FLIGHT PACKAGE TOURS

* Q1 EBITDA OF 1.3 MILLION EUROS, UP 286% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SAYS EARLY BOOKINGS FOR 2018 SUMMER SEASON AT END OF MARCH WERE 51% HIGHER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

