May 9

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY, INFOSCAN LLC, HAS BEEN REGISTERED IN THE UNITED STATES

* THE REGISTRATION ALLOWS TO CARRY OUT FORMAL ACTIONS RELATED TO START OF THE SECOND PHASE OF PILOTS IN COOPERATION WITH U.S. SLEEP CLINICS AND START OF TESTS IN OTHER CLINICS FROM THE U.S.

