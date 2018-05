BRIEF-Rovi Updates Status Of The Pivotal PRISMA-3 Study Of DORIA

May 10 (Reuters) - LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT AN INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE HAS RECOMMENDED TO CONTINUE THE CLINICAL TRIAL OF PRISMA-3 STUDY FOR THE ONCE-MONTHLY INJECTABLE FORMULATION OF RISPERIDONE ISM, DORIA, TO TREAT SCHIZOPHRENIA

* RECOMMENDATION ALSO SAYS THAT AN INCREASE OF THE STUDY SAMPLE SIZE IS NOT NEEDED

* COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA), U.S. REGISTRATION DOSSIER FOR THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

