BRIEF-NH Hotels To Call Early Redemption Of 250.0 Mln Euro Convertible Bonds

May 10 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT DECIDED TO CALL THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS 250.0 MILLION EURO 4.0 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE NOVEMBER 8

* THE BONDS ARE LISTED ON THE AIAF MARKET AND ON THE FREIVERKEHR OF THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* THE REDEMPTION OF THE 2018 BONDS IN FULL WILL TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 11 AT A REDEMPTION PRICE OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE 2018 BONDS OUTSTANDING PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST FROM MAY 8 TO THE DATE OF REDEMPTION

* THE BONDHOLDERS MAY EXERCISE THEIR CONVERSION RIGHTS UNTIL MAY 31

* THE CONVERSION PRICE WILL BE 4.919 EUROS PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)