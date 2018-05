BRIEF-Playway To Buy 44% Stake In Baked Games For 199,000 Zlotys

May 11 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH PRZEMYSLAW BIENIEK (PARTNER 1), KRZYSZTOF WOLSKI (PARTNER 2) AND JAKUB TRZEBINSKI (PARTNER 3)

* UNDER AGREEMENT PLAYWAY WILL BUY NEW SHARES IN INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL OF BAKED GAMES SP. Z O.O. FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 199,000 ZLOTYS

* AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE PLAYWAY WILL HOLD 44% STAKE IN BAKED GAMES, PARTNER 1 AND 2 WILL HOLD 27.5% STAKE EACH AND PARTNER 3 WILL HOLD 1% STAKE

* MAIN ACTIVITY OF BAKED GAMES IS PRODUCTION OF GAMES INCLUDING PRODUCTION UNDER WORKING TITLE ‘PRISON SIMULATOR’ FOR PC PLATFORM

