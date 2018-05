May 11 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA

* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING SA AS OF MAY 11

* DECISION FOLLOWS THE FACT THAT WSE RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF INTENTION TO ANNOUNCE MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING

Source text: bit.ly/2rBXZxK

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)