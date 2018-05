May 11 (Reuters) - DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY 9-MONTH NET REVENUE OF EUR 57.6 MLN VS EUR 87.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 12.0 MLN VS EUR 7.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECT Q4 RESULTS TO BE IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS TWO QUARTERS IN TERMS OF REVENUES AND OPERATING MARGIN

* CONFIRMS 2019 REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 145 MLN AND EUR 190 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)