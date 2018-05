May 11 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA

* LITHUANIAN COMPANY MAXIMA GRUPE ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 354,531 SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING REPRESENTING 2.87% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, SAYS INTERMEDIARY DOM MAKLERSKI MBANK

* AFTER TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED IN NOVEMBER, 2017 MAXIMA GRUPE TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT ELPRO DEVELOPMENT SA HOLD 97.13% STAKE OF EMPERIA HOLDING

* PURCHASE PRICE IS SET AT 100 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT STARTS ON MAY 11

* PURCHASE DATE IS SET FOR MAY 17

Source text: bit.ly/2IaBqYc

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)