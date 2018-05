May 11 (Reuters) - POLSKA MEAT SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT INACIO FERNANDEZ PEDROSA RESIGNS FROM CHAIRMAN POST OF COMPANY’S SUPERVISORY BOARD

* INACIO FERNANDEZ PEDROSA SAID THAT THE REASON FOR HIS DECISION IS THE FACT THAT DEPENDENCY RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN POLSKA MEAT AND IBERDIGEST SL, WHERE HE ACTS AS CEO, GOT CREATED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)