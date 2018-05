BRIEF-Artifex Mundi Adopts New Strategy, Plans Share Issue And Dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - ARTIFEX MUNDI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ADOPTED STRATEGY FOR YEARS 2018-2021

* ONE OF THE COMPANY’S PRIORITIES WILL BE TO ACHIEVE OVER 2020-2021 POSITIVE CASH FLOWS ALLOWING SIMULTANEOUSLY TO FUND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP AND PAYING OUT DIVIDEND

* STRATEGY IS BASED AMONG OTHERS ON MAXIMIZING PROFITABILITY OF THE HOPA SEGMENT, EFFECTIVE DEVELOPMENT OF THE F2P (FREE-TO-PLAY) SEGMENT AND ACHIEVING DIVIDEND CAPACITY

* IN YEARS 2018-2019 COMPANY PLANS TO PUBLISH AT LEAST FOUR GAMES OF TRIPLE-I CLASS

* IN YEARS 2020-2021 COMPANY PLANS TO PUBLISH AT LEAST 3 GAMES PER ANNUM

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 6 ON COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY NO MORE THAN 13,970 ZLOTYS TO NOT MORE THAN 118,970 ZLOTYS

* THE CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE UNDERTAKEN THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF NO MORE THAN 1,397,000 SERIES D SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

