* SAYS ARBITRATION COURT DECIDES THAT COMPANY SHALL PAY 15.8 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST TO PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO TECHNICZNO – BUDOWLANE NICKEL SP. Z O.O. (PTB NICKEL)

* COURT DECIDES THAT PTB NICKEL SHALL PAY 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST TO TARCZYNSKI

* COURT’S DECISION IS FINAL, BINDING AND IRREVOCABLE

