June 12 (Reuters) - DEVA HOLDING:

* SAID ON MONDAY GETS INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE WORTH 88.0 MILLION LIRA

* INCENTIVE INCLUDES SOCIAL SECURITY PREMIUM SUPPORT, VAT EXEMPTION, CUSTOM DUTY EXEMPTION, 80 PERCENT TAX REDUCTION, 40 PERCENT INVESTMENT CONTRIBUTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)