June 12 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting):

* SAID ON MONDAY PLAYERS GELSON DANY BATALHA MARTINS, BRUNO MIGUEL BORGES FERNANDES, WILLIAM SILVA DE CARVALHO AND BAS DOST INFORMED CLUB OF CONTRACT TERMINATION

* TO ANALYSE EFFECTS AND CONSEQUENCES OF COMMUNICATIONS

