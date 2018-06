June 12 (Reuters) - COLIAN HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY GENERAL MEETING DECIDED TO SET MAXIMUM SHARE BUYBACK PRICE AT 4.10 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* PREVIOUSLY COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDER PROPOSED MAXIMUM PRICE OF SHARES IN BUYBACK OF 4.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

