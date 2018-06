BRIEF-Techmadex Completes Share Buyback Programme

June 12 (Reuters) - TECHMADEX SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT BOUGHT 0.5 MILLION OWN SHARES FROM ITS SHAREHOLDER, MANGATA HOLDING SA, FOR 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PURCHASED SHARES REPRESENT 34.03 PERCENT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL

* SHARES WERE PURCHASED FOR REDEMPTION

* COMPANY ALSO SIGNED CONTRACT WITH MANGATA HOLDING UNDER WHICH TECHMADEX TRANSFERRED THE PERPETUAL USUFRUCT RIGHT TO REAL ESTATE IN WARSAW ON MANGATA HOLDING

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF REAL ESTATE AMOUNTS TO 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUE OF ACQUIRED OWN SHARES BY TECHMADEX AND VALUE OF REAL ESTATE TRANSFERRED ON MANGATA HOLDING WAS SETTLED BETWEEN PARTIES

