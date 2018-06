BRIEF-ACS Achieves Financial Close For 4 Bln Euro Rail Project At Los Angeles International Airport

June 12 (Reuters) - ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA:

* THE ACS CONSORTIUM (LAX INTEGRATED EXPRESS SOLUTIONS, OR LINXS) ACHIEVED FINANCIAL CLOSE FOR ITS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP (PPP) RAIL PROJECT AT LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* THE CONSORTIUM SUCCESSFULLY PLACED $1.3 BILLION (1.1 BILLION EUROS) WORTH OF LONG-TERM TAX-EXEMPT PRIVATE ACTIVITY BONDS (PABS) IN THE US CAPITAL MARKETS IN AN ISSUANCE THAT WAS ALMOST SEVEN TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED

