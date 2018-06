June 13(Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY NOVEL METHODS TO IMPROVE THE CLINICAL USE OF CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T-CELL THERAPY

* ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT OF AN ALL-IN-ONE CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR (CAR) ARCHITECTURE WITH AN EMBEDDED MULTI-FUNCTIONAL TAG FOR PURIFICATION, DETECTION AND ELIMINATION OF CAR T-CELLS

