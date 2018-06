BRIEF-Blue Cap and PartnerFonds join forces

June 13 (Reuters) - Blue Cap AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WITH PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 12, 2018, PARTNERFONDS GMBH & CO KG, A SUBSIDIARY OF PARTNERFONDS AG, BUYS SHARE PACKAGE OF 1.75 MLN SHARES IN BLUE CAP AG FROM SOUTHERN BLUE BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH

* SUBSEQUENT, SOUTHERN BLUE BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH ACQUIRES STAKE IN PARTNERFONDS AG, WHERE IT BECOMES THE LARGEST SINGLE SHAREHOLDER

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR BLUE CAP SHARE PACKAGE OF JUST UNDER EUR 33.5 MILLION CONSISTS OF FIXED PURCHASE PRICE OF AROUND EUR 32.5 MILLION AND A VARIABLE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 1.0 MILLION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)