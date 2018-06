June 13 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED DEAL WITH MUNICIPALITY OF KONIN FOR DELIVERY, IMPLEMENTATION AND MANAGING CITY BIKE SYSTEM IN KONIN

* CO’S REMUNERATION FOR DEAL IS 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

