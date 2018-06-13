ACEA chairman in house arrest in Roma stadium investigation - source

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Luca Lanzalone, chairman of Italy’s utility company Acea, was put under house arrest on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the construction of a new stadium for Italy’s Roma soccer club, a judicial source said.

A Carabinieri police statement said six people were jailed and three put under house arrest as part of an investigation into alleged bid rigging and other irregularities. The statement did not identify those arrested. An Acea spokesperson had no immediate comment. (Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Philip Pullella)