FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

ACEA chairman in house arrest in Roma stadium investigation - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Luca Lanzalone, chairman of Italy’s utility company Acea, was put under house arrest on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the construction of a new stadium for Italy’s Roma soccer club, a judicial source said.

A Carabinieri police statement said six people were jailed and three put under house arrest as part of an investigation into alleged bid rigging and other irregularities. The statement did not identify those arrested. An Acea spokesperson had no immediate comment. (Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Philip Pullella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.