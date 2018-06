June 13 (Reuters) - LPP SA :

* SAYS IN A STATEMENT ISSUED TODAY ITS STRATEGIC GOAL IS INCREASING REVENUE TO 10.5 BILLION ZLOTYS IN 2021

* SEES AMONG OTHERS E-COMMERCE AS ITS DRIVING FORCE REACHING 20 PCT OF CO’S TOTAL 2021 REVENUE COMPARED WITH CURRENT 8 PCT

* FY 2017 REVENUE WAS OVER 7 BILLION ZLOTYS AND NET PROFIT REACHED 440.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)