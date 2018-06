BRIEF-LPP Plans 2.2 Bln Zloty Investment Till 2021, Further Expansion

June 13 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* SAYS IN A STATEMENT IT ESTIMATES INVESTMENT OF 1.5 BLN ZLOTYS IN NETWORK OF SHOPS TILL 2021 AND 3.5 BLN ZLOTYS TILL 2025

* ESTIMATES TOTAL INVESTMENT TILL 2021 OF 2.2 BLN ZLOTYS INCLUDING 300 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR ITS HEADQUARTERS AND 400 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR DISTRIBUTION

* CEO MAREK PIECHOCKI SAYS INVESTMENT WILL ALLOW FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AS COMPANY WANTS TO ENTER AT LEAST ONE NEW MARKET EACH YEAR

* CO PLANS TO OPEN NEW SHOPS IN FINLAND AND BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA IN 2019

