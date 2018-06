June 14 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES WERE EUR 501.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 497.6 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT WAS EUR 36.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 35.6 MILLION) AND THUS WAS SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR DESPITE THE LOWER NUMBER OF WORKING DAYS

* H1 POST-TAX EARNINGS CAME TO EUR 24.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 25.0 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING DURING THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

