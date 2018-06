BRIEF-Debica Plans To Spend Up To 436.5 Mln Zlotys On Share Buy-Back

June 14 (Reuters) - FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON SEPT. 25 ON AUTHORIZING MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 2,567,838 OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 18.6% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

* OWN SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 170 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE SHALL NOT TO EXCEED 436.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMPANY GATHERED 484.3 MILLION ZLOTYS ON RESERVE CAPITAL AND PLANS TO FINANCE BUY-BACK SOLELY FROM THIS SOURCE

* AUTHORIZATION ON BUY-BACK WILL BE VALID TILL 2018-END

