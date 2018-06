June 14 (Reuters) - SONAECOM SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT SONAE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT-SOFTWARE AND TECHNOLOGY (SONAE IM) WILL RECEIVE ON OR AROUND JUNE 15, A CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION OF 57.8 MILLION EUROS, BEFORE TAXES, AS LIMITED PARTNER OF FUNDO FCR ARMILAR VENTURE PARTNERS II

Source text: bit.ly/2t7gX0a

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)