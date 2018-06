June 14 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE BRAGA FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY TRANSFERRED PLAYER ARTUR JORGE TO PORTUGAL’S VITORIA F.C.

* ARTUR JORGE WAS ON LOAN LAST SEASON WITH ROMANIA’S STEAUA BUCARESTI

