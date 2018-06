BRIEF-TXM Plans To Issue New Shares And Convertible Bonds

June 14 (Reuters) - TXM SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON JULY 10 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY NO MORE THAN 8.6 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 4.3 MILLION SERIES G SHARES

* SERIES G SHARES WILL BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS AT ISSUE PRICE OF 2 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* ENTRIES IN OFFER CAN BE FILED TILL SEPT. 24, 2018

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALSO VOTE ON CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY NO MORE THAN 21 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 10.5 MILLION SERIES A BONDS CONVERTIBLE TO SERIES H SHARES

* SERIES A BONDS WILL BEAR 8 PERCENT FIXED RATE PER ANNUM

* ONE BOND WILL ENTITLE BONDHOLDER TO ACQUIRE ONE SERIES H SHARE

* ISSUE PRICE OF ONE SERIES H SHARE TO BE EQUAL TO CONVERSION PRICE AND TO NOMINAL VALUE OF ONE BOND

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)