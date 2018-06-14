REFILE-MOVES-Government bond traders leave NatWest Markets

(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Three senior traders in European government bonds have left NatWest Markets, the investment banking arm of RBS, according to a person close to the situation.

James Konrad, head of the desk, together with Ian Walker and Biagio Lapolla as well as Robbie Anderson, who works in flow rates sales, decided to leave the UK state-controlled lender over the last month of their own volition.

The moves are not part of a wider restructuring and it is expected that they will be replaced as the bank remains committed to the area as a primary dealer for 12 European sovereigns. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)