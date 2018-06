BRIEF-Pescanova To Oppose Deposing Over 951 Mln Euros In Court Bail

June 14 (Reuters) - Pescanova SA:

* SAYS WILL APPEAL ORDER WHICH FORCES THE COMPANY TO PLACE DEPOSITS TO GUARANTEE CLAIMS IN A LAWSUIT

* SAYS EXECUTION OF THE ORDER COULD PLACE PESCANOVA IN A STATE OF TEMPORARY INSOLVENCY

* PRE-TRIAL DOCUMENT FILLED ON JUNE 11 ORDERS PESCANOVA TO DEPOSIT 348.2 MILLION EUROS ($405.3 million) TO RESPOND TO CLAIMS RAISED IN A LAWSUIT AND ADDITIONAL 602.9 MILLION EUROS FOR OTHER SECURITY DEPOSITS

