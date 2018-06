June 15 (Reuters) - SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY SELLS PLAYER JOAO CARVALHO TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST FOOTBALL CLUB FOR 15 MILLION EUROS

* WILL ALSO HAVE RIGHT TO RECEIVE 25 PERCENT OF CAPITAL GAINS IN FUTURE TRANSFER OF PLAYER

* SENDS PLAYER DIOGO GONCALVES ON LOAN TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST FOOTBALL CLUB FOR THE 2018/19 SEASON

