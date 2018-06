BRIEF-CTT And Sonae To Create JV And Exploit Business Opportunity In E-Commerce Market

* SAID ON THURSDAY ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SONAE SGPS SA TO CREATE JOINT VENTURE TO EXPLOIT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY IN E-COMMERCE MARKET

* SAYS CREATED COMPANY WILL HAVE SONAE (50 PERCENT) AND CTT (50 PERCENT) AS ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* IMPLEMENTATION OF PROJECT INVOLVES INVESTMENT OF 10 TO 15 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST TWO YEARS OF OPERATION, EQUALLY SPLIT BETWEEN THE TWO COMPANIES

* CREATED E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TO PROVIDE INTEGRATED SERVICES FOR INTERMEDIATION OF COMMERCIAL RELATIONS BETWEEN SELLERS AND CONSUMERS

