* SAID ON THURSDAY PRIVATE PLACEMENT HAD BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF NOK 23 MILLION AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 5.25 PER SHARE

* SAID NO SUBSEQUENT “REPAIR OFFERING” IS CONTEMPLATED

* SETTLEMENT OF THE ALLOCATED OFFER SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON A DELIVERY VERSUS PAYMENT BASIS ON OR ABOUT 19 JUNE 2018

