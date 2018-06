* SAID ON SUNDAY APREA THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS CONTINUED POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT FOR THE CANDIDATE DRUG APR-246 IN PATIENTS WITH TP53 MUTANT MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING IN STOCKHOLM

* THE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE IB/II COMBINATION STUDY WITH APR-246 AND AZACITIDINE SHOW AN OVERALL RESPONSE RATE (ORR) OF 100 PER CENT IN 9 EVALUABLE PATIENTS

