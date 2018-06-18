FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 2:14 PM / in an hour

Iran's Rouhani says military approach will fail in Yemen - State TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 18 (Reuters) - Iranian president Hassan Rouhani told Qatar’s ruler on Monday that a military approach in Yemen would fail, Iranian state TV reported, after Saudi-led coalition aircraft bombarded Iran-aligned Houthi fighters holed up at the airport of the country’ main port city Hodeidah.

“The crisis in Yemen should be resolved through political channels ... a military approach will fail ... Yemen’s stability and security is important for the Middle East,” state TV reported Rouhani telling Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in a phone call. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff)

