* REPORTED ON MONDAY PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED SALES IN MAY 2018 EUR 8.67 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS A DECREASE BY 20 PCT COMPARED TO SALES OF MAY 2017

* CONSOLIDATED SALES OF JSC OLAINFARM IN FIVE MONTHS OF 2018 EUR 50 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE BY 2 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF 2017

Source text : bit.ly/2JYlH2F

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)