* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED 5-YEAR COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ONE OF THE WORLD LEADERS IN CARBONATED DRINKS MARKET (COUNTERPART)

* AGREEMENT SETS TERMS OF CO PRODUCING AT THE REQUEST OF THE COUNTERPART AN AGREED ASSORTMENT OF PRODUCTS

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF A SINGLE ORDER TO REACH 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO EXPECTS ULTIMATELY RENEWING ORDERS IN THE AVERAGE OF AROUND FOUR ORDERS PER MONTH

